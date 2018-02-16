Talks intensify as possible teachers' strike looms in Pittsburgh Public Schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Negotiations intensified Friday between the leaders of Pittsburgh Public Schools and its teachers union, as each side of the bargaining table scrambled to hold its ground while thwarting a possible strike.

As the business day came to a close, both parties continued to meet behind closed doors during an all-day negotiation session that began in the morning.

“(Superintendent) Dr. (Anthony) Hamlet and the PPS collective bargaining team are still in session with the PFT, working has hard and as diligently as possible to reach an agreement,” district spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said in a statement about 5:15 p.m.

It was unclear whether a strike may be imminent.

Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, has the authority to call a strike as early as next week.

About 2,500 members of the union approved the move if necessary during a vote tallied Monday, and the union's executive board gave its approval Thursday night.

Should the union decide to strike, it must give the district 48 hours notice.

Parent Felicia Wells of Highland Park, whose sixth-grade daughter attends Pittsburgh Obama 6-12, said she really hopes that doesn't happen. She recently moved to Pittsburgh and has a part-time job, so she's not sure what she would do if school was suddenly canceled.

“I would probably have to stop working because I'm new to the city so I don't have any family here,” Wells said.

The union negotiations have stymied for a more than a year and a half.

One-year interim agreements for teachers, paraprofessionals and technical-clerical employees all expired on June 30, and members of all three groups have been working without a contract since then.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Bill Peduto — who does not have any formal oversight over the district — offered to help each side of the negotiating table find common ground.

Pittsburgh Public Schools, overseen by a nine-member board, serves about 25,000 students across 54 schools.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.