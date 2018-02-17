Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh teachers, district to continue negotiations

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Contract negotiations between the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers and Pittsburgh Public Schools will continue following a daylong negotiation session Friday, according to a statement from union President Nina Esposito-Visgitis.

"After a 14-hour negotiations session today, our state mediator ended the meeting," Esposito-Visgitis said Saturday in a statement. "Some progress was made. Another meeting has been set for next week."

Esposito-Visgitis has the authority to call a strike as early as next week.

Teachers, paraprofessionals and technical-clerical employees represented by the union have been working without a contract for a year and a half.

Mayor Bill Peduto, who does not have formal oversight over the district, offered to help both sides find common ground Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Schools, overseen by a nine-member board, serves about 25,000 students across 54 schools.

