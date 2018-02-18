Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trump blames Florida shooting on Russia meddling investigation

Dpa | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 1:02 a.m.
“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable,” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

WASHINGTON — President Trump late Saturday suggested that the FBI could have prevented the Florida school shooting had it not been spending so much time on the Russia investigation.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — there is no collusion,” he added.

The president's comments came after the FBI admitted it received a tip-off about the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, but failed to act on it.

Earlier Saturday, hundreds of school pupils took to the streets of Fort Lauderdale to call for stricter gun laws following Wednesday's shooting, in which Cruz allegedly stormed the school and opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 people.

Chants of “shame on you” rang out as survivors from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland stood alongside teachers and government representatives of several districts advocating gun control.

Some took particular aim at politicians, including the president, who have taken campaign donations from the powerful National Rifle Association.

Student Emma Gonzalez made a teary and impassioned plea in front of the crowd and cameras, with a message to authorities and politicians that “we call BS” on claims that stricter gun control would not stop mass shootings.

“Politicians who sit in their gilded house and senate seats funded by the NRA telling us nothing could have ever been done to prevent this — we call BS,” Gonzalez said.

“They say that no laws could have able to prevent the hundreds of senseless tragedies that occurred - we call BS,” Gonzalez said.

It was important to acknowledge that this is not just a mental health issue, she told the crowd.

“He wouldn't have harmed that many students with a knife.”

Trump had focused on mental health rather than gun laws in his comments on the shooting earlier this week.

He tweeted that there were “so many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed” on Thursday.

Turning to Trump, Gonzalez added that “if the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and how it should never have happened and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I'm going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association.”

“To every politician taking donations from the NRA, shame on you,” Gonzalez said.

Following the protests earlier Saturday, Trump had also taken to Twitter to attack the Democrats for their failure to pass gun control legislation.

“Why didn't the Democrats pass gun control legislation when they had both the House & Senate during the Obama administration. Because they didn't want to, and now they just talk!” he tweeted.

