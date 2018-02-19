Teens press for gun control with protest outside White House

WATCH: Teens hold 'lie-in' protest for gun reform outside of the White House in the wake of Florida school shooting pic.twitter.com/npUwDwn5VD

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of teenage students are lying down on the pavement in front of the White House to demand presidential action on gun control after 17 students were killed in a school shooting in Florida.

The teenagers are also joined by parents and educators. The protesters are holding their arms crossed at their chests. Two activists are covered by an American flag, another one is holding a sign asking, “Am I next?”

Ella Fesler is a 16-year-old high school student in Alexandria, Virginia. She says, “It's really important to express our anger and the importance of finally trying to make a change and having gun control in America.”

Fesler adds, “Every day when I say ‘bye' to my parents, I do acknowledge the fact that I could never see my parents again.” President Donald Trump is at his Florida golf club, some 40 miles from the site of the school shooting.

Earlier Monday, a man hired to drive a press van in President Donald Trump's Florida motorcade was briefly detained by the Secret Service for bringing a firearm to the job.

The weapon was discovered Monday during a security screening outside Mar-a-Lago as agents checked bags belonging to press and staff. The outside contractor hired to drive a van of journalists in the White House press pool was then pulled aside. He and the other drivers were not allowed to drive the vans on to the club grounds.

The Secret Service said in a statement Monday that the man lawfully possessed a gun that was prohibited in its jurisdiction. It said the incident was investigated with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger.