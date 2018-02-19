Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Teens press for gun control with protest outside White House

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 1:22 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of teenage students are lying down on the pavement in front of the White House to demand presidential action on gun control after 17 students were killed in a school shooting in Florida.

The teenagers are also joined by parents and educators. The protesters are holding their arms crossed at their chests. Two activists are covered by an American flag, another one is holding a sign asking, “Am I next?”

Ella Fesler is a 16-year-old high school student in Alexandria, Virginia. She says, “It's really important to express our anger and the importance of finally trying to make a change and having gun control in America.”

Fesler adds, “Every day when I say ‘bye' to my parents, I do acknowledge the fact that I could never see my parents again.” President Donald Trump is at his Florida golf club, some 40 miles from the site of the school shooting.

Earlier Monday, a man hired to drive a press van in President Donald Trump's Florida motorcade was briefly detained by the Secret Service for bringing a firearm to the job.

The weapon was discovered Monday during a security screening outside Mar-a-Lago as agents checked bags belonging to press and staff. The outside contractor hired to drive a van of journalists in the White House press pool was then pulled aside. He and the other drivers were not allowed to drive the vans on to the club grounds.

The Secret Service said in a statement Monday that the man lawfully possessed a gun that was prohibited in its jurisdiction. It said the incident was investigated with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me