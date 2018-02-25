Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trump calls into Fox News to vent about Democrats, compliment his supporters

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 12:48 a.m.
President Trump blasted his political opponents in a call into Fox News, accusing Democrats of trying to protect the violent gang MS-13 and abandoning a program that had protected some immigrants from deportation.
WASHINGTON — In a rare interview, President Trump called into Fox News on Saturday night to rail against Democrats, repeat his suggestion that teachers should be armed to prevent school shootings and to compliment his interviewer on her ratings.

“I did look at your ratings over the last couple of weeks, and you're doing fantastically,” the president told Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host, as their friendly interview drew to a close.

Trump spent more time blasting his political opponents, accusing Democrats of trying to protect the violent gang MS-13 and abandoning a program that had protected some immigrants from deportation. (In fact, Trump last year announced he was phasing out the program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, leaving the next steps up to the Republican-controlled Congress.)

Trump also criticized a new Democratic memo released on Saturday. The memo says that law enforcement acted appropriately when eavesdropping on a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, but the president suggested something illegal was done, even though he didn't specify what law he thought was broken.

“What they did is really fraudulent, and somebody should be looking into it,” he said.

Trump praised Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, for an earlier memo that, according to Trump, shows the Russia investigation is biased against him.

“I really think some day he's going to be greatly honored for his service,” Trump said. “He's been very, very brave.”

