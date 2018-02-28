2 New Castle youths, 17, charged with killing 2 men Sunday in New Castle apartment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two 17-year-olds are being charged as adults in the Sunday shooting deaths of two men in New Castle.

Caden Popovich of New Castle is charged with two counts of homicide in the deaths of Cameron Martwinski and Justin Luca, both 19.

Dohnavin Miller, also of New Castle, is charged with one homicide count in the incident.

City police said the slayings took place at about 10 p.m. at a second-floor apartment in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue.

The following day, police took Popovich into custody. They say they also recovered at his residence a .380-caliber and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition that allegedly matches shell casings found at the crime scene. One of the weapons had been reported stolen, police said.

Miller was brought to police by his parents while investigators were searching for him.

Martwinski and Luca each suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a complaint filed by police.

According to the complaint, a witness told police Luca began to strike Miller in the head with a gun during an argument. The witness told police he heard shots and then turned to see Popovich “bring a handgun up from his side and fire a couple of shots.”

In a partial statement, Miller allegedly told police he wrestled a gun from a man who hit him with it and tried to kick him.

“I tried to empty it, but then I just got hit in the head with a hammer. So, I just shot, and I blacked out. I don't remember what happened after that,” Miller allegedly said in the statement.

Popovich and Miller were arraigned before District Judge Melissa Amodie and were placed in the Lawrence County Jail without bail.

They face March 7 preliminary hearings.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.