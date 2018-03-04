Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Korea to send high-level officials to North for talks

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 12:48 a.m.
A South Korean army soldier stands guard next to a signboard showing the distance to North Korea's capital Pyongyang and to South Korea's capital Seoul from Imjingang Station in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea.
A planned visit to North Korea by a high-level delegation from the South will come amid a rare moment of good will between the rivals stemming from the recent Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's presidential office says a 10-member government delegation is to visit North Korea this week for talks on how to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Blue House said Sunday that the delegation led by national security director Chung Eui-yong is to fly to Pyongyang on Monday for a two-day visit that includes talks with unidentified senior North Korean officials.

It said the talks would also deal with how to restart talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The visit comes amid a rare moment of good will between the rivals stemming from the recent Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Senior North Korean officials came at the start and close of the games, and they met Moon and invited him to visit Pyongyang. They said they were willing to resume talks with Washington.

