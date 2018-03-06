Erika Strassburger victorious in Pittsburgh District 8 council seat election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Democrat Erika Strassburger won her former boss's Pittsburgh City Council seat Tuesday, knocking off her party's endorsed candidate in a special election and becoming the first woman to represent District 8 in the city's East End.

Strassburger, 35, of Squirrel Hill received 64 percent of the total vote and clinched all 34 precincts, according to unofficial Allegheny County election results.

“I'm just so proud of my team and the volunteers and the staff that worked so hard these last few months to make this happen, and I'm grateful for the voters who came out and voted for me,” Strassburger said from her victory party at Soba restaurant in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. “It was a short campaign, but it was really intense.”

Sonja Finn, 38, of Point Breeze received 28 percent of the vote, followed by 6.8 percent for Rennick Remley, 35, of Squirrel Hill and 1.1 percent for Marty Healey, 54, of Shadyside, initial results showed.

Remley was the only Republican in the race. The others are registered Democrats.

Mayor Bill Peduto, among several top Democratic officials who attended Strassburger's victory party, said he plans to rely heavily upon Strassburger's expertise regarding infrastructure and the environment. He credited her with being a skilled negotiator who knows how to build consensus around divisive issues.

“She has that really strong ability to be able to be an advocate and fight for something while at the same time bringing people together in order to get things accomplished,” Peduto said from a bar stool at Soba, “and it's a rare quality.”

Strassburger will fill out the remainder — essentially four years — of former Councilman Dan Gilman's term.

Gilman, who was re-elected in 2017, resigned in January to serve as Peduto's chief of staff. Strassburger had served as Gilman's chief of staff.

Gilman cited Strassburger's experience working directly with constituents on a range of issues, from protecting the rights of minorities to responding to urgent pleas to fix potholes.

“I feel lucky as a District 8 resident; we have an incredibly strong, progressive woman now as our council member,” Gilman said. “I'm ready for her to push back on me and challenge me like she did for the last four years.”

District Democrats endorsed Finn, but Strassburger had an overwhelming financial advantage and heavy political support from the likes of Gilman, Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“The fact that the Democratic committee went the opposite direction, I think, says something about the connection (to voters),” Gilman said. “Erika won every single precinct in the entire district, and that says a lot about what voters want.”

Strassburger said her top priorities will include managing growth in ways that are inclusive and equitable, prioritizing clean water and clean air, and working hard “to bring new members of the public into the fold and make sure their voices are heard.”

“Not everyone's going to be happy with every decision that every elected official makes, but if I can make sure that the people who — even the people who didn't support me, that's OK — that their voice is heard, that they at least get to be part of the process, that goes a long way,” Strassburger said. “I'm willing to work with anyone and everyone.”

Peduto said the city has “never had a candidate for city council with her background in environmental issues.” Strassburger is a longtime envrionmental advocate who previously worked in the nonprofit sector for PennEnvironment.

“So when it comes to our combined sewer overflow problem, I'm going to be looking to her to help to lead our green infrastructure movement in this city and to make sure that we invest heavily in green solutions throughout Pittsburgh,” Peduto said.

“And when it comes to our water problem,” Peduto continued, “I'm going to be looking to her to help to restructure PWSA (the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority) in a way that keeps the asset public but at the same time doesn't allow us to make the same problems we've made in the past. We're going to own the issue and come up with the solution. And I've got to tell you, it's not going to take a few years, it's going to take over a decade, and it's going to be through leaders like Erika that we're going to be able to get that done.”

Strassburger's campaign raised $143,000 through February and spent about $82,500, according to campaign finance reports filed with the city.

Finn raised about $31,600 and spent about $26,700 through February.

Remley raised about $31,700 and spent nearly $25,000, and Healey raised $13,180 and spent $4,750, according to the reports.

District 8 includes all of Shadyside and parts of Oakland, Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill.

It has 31,982 registered voters, including 20,380 Democrats, 4,509 Republicans and 7,093 registered to independent parties, according to the Allegheny County Elections Division.

Strassburger is set to be inaugurated in early April after Allegheny County certifies the election results, according to Council Clerk Brenda Pree.

Council representatives are paid $66,371 a year, according to the city's 2018 budget.

