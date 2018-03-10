Police officer fatally shot, another stable in California

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

POMONA, Calif. — A gunman who shot two police officers, killing one of them, held a SWAT team at bay on Saturday as he barricaded himself inside an apartment and showed no signs of giving up more than 12 hours after the standoff began, authorities said.

Police in Southern California tried to stop the man around 9 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about reckless driving, but he refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit, Los Angeles sheriff's Capt. Christopher Bergner said. The man crashed during the chase and fled into an apartment complex.

The officers pursued the suspect and he barricaded himself inside an apartment, and shot two Pomona police officers, Bergner said.

The wounded officer was undergoing surgery Saturday and was expected to recover, he said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition,” Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said in a tweet early Saturday.