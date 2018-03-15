Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
News

1 hurt as vehicle rolls over on turnpike eastbound near Monroeville

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 9:45 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 6 hours ago

One person was reported injured Thursday night in a crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike about a mile east of the Monroeville exit when the vehicle rolled over, state police said.

The person had to be freed from the vehicle, which crashed off of the eastbound lanes of the highway about 8:35 p.m., the state police spokesman said.

No lanes were blocked because the accident occurred off the turnpike, the spokesman said.

A landing zone for a medical helicopter was set up at the turnpike's maintenance office at Harrison City to transport the victim to a Pittsburgh hospital, the spokesman said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

