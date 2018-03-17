Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Polish archbishop criticizes priest wishing Pope Francis death

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 8:05 p.m.
Pope Francis speaks to faithful in Pietrelcina, southern Italy, the birthplace of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018, during a one-day pastoral visit to Pietralcina and San Giovanni Rotondo. St. Pio, pictured in the background, who is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus. At center, Benevento's Archbishop Felice Accrocca listens.
Pope Francis speaks to faithful in Pietrelcina, southern Italy, the birthplace of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018, during a one-day pastoral visit to Pietralcina and San Giovanni Rotondo. St. Pio, pictured in the background, who is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus. At center, Benevento's Archbishop Felice Accrocca listens.
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating a mass at the St. Padre Pio Sanctuary in San Giovanni Rotondo, Southern Italy, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Pope Francis is making a pastoral visit to the places where Padre Pio was born and lived Saturday.
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating a mass at the St. Padre Pio Sanctuary in San Giovanni Rotondo, Southern Italy, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Pope Francis is making a pastoral visit to the places where Padre Pio was born and lived Saturday.
Pope Francis prays before a glass display case holding St. Padre Pio' body in a shrine town that draws millions of pilgrims each year, in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of the mystic monk, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis prays before a glass display case holding St. Padre Pio' body in a shrine town that draws millions of pilgrims each year, in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of the mystic monk, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis greets two workers dressed up as clowns to cheer up children as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis greets two workers dressed up as clowns to cheer up children as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis greets a child as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis greets a child as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis shares a world with Alberto Orlando a 97-year-old man, upon his arrival in Pietrelcina, the birthplace of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis shares a world with Alberto Orlando a 97-year-old man, upon his arrival in Pietrelcina, the birthplace of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the St. Padre Pio Sanctuary in San Giovanni Rotondo, Southern Italy, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Pope Francis is making a pastoral visit to the places where Padre Pio was born and lived Saturday.
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the St. Padre Pio Sanctuary in San Giovanni Rotondo, Southern Italy, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Pope Francis is making a pastoral visit to the places where Padre Pio was born and lived Saturday.
Pope Francis greets a child as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis greets a child as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. St. Pio is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis kisses the crucifix in the Santa Maria Della Grazie Sanctuary, in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Saint Pio who is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.
Pope Francis kisses the crucifix in the Santa Maria Della Grazie Sanctuary, in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Saint Pio who is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus.

Updated 4 hours ago

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's leading archbishop deplored on Sunday comments by a senior conservative priest who had wished Pope Francis a quick death if he does not open to “wisdom.”

Krakow Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski said he heard about the comments with “great pain and regret” and has discussed them face-to-face with Msgr. Edward Staniek, who made them in a Feb. 25 church speech in Krakow.

Krakow was the seat of Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope St. John Paul II. Poland's church remains attached to John Paul's conservative stance, which largely differs from Francis' inclusive message. A majority of Poland's bishops see their mission as preserving the traditional Catholic values from the pressure of secularization.

In his speech, Staniek, who is a prominent theologian, said he was praying for wisdom for Francis and a “heart open to the Holy Spirit, and if he does not do that, for a quick passage to the House of the Father,” meaning death.

He said that Francis has departed from the teaching of Jesus and was wrongly interpreting mercy as opening up to Muslims and allowing communion for divorced Catholics, who, according to the church, live in mortal sin and are not allowed communion.

A former seminary rector, Staniek suggested Francis was an “alien body” in the Catholic Church and said his words were used by media that are hostile to the church.

His superior, Archbishop Jedraszewski, insisted in his statement that the full Krakow diocese was praying ardently every day with the best intentions for Francis.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me