FedEx, UPS facilities in Westmoreland County are vigilant regarding suspicious parcels

The department recommends against disturbing the suspect package or mail piece or trying to clean up any substance associated with it. The immediate area should be cleared of people. Call 911 or local law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security cites telltale signs of a suspicious package:

As investigators search for answers in a string of package bombings in Texas that killed two and injured four, two major companies that operate area parcel distribution centers say they have security measures in place for handling suspicious packages — measures that they aren't divulging to the public.

A FedEx spokeswoman confirmed that one of the exploding packages caused minor injuries to an employee early Tuesday at a FedEx Ground sorting facility near San Antonio and said the company is “working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.”

FedEx, which has an area warehouse in Hunker, Westmoreland County, declined to provide specifics about the package.

The company told CNN that the person who sent the package that exploded “also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement.” The company added that it gave investigators “extensive evidence related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems.”

According to a CNN report, a Goodwill worker was treated at a hospital and released after being injured by simulated military ordnance in a donation box Tuesday evening in a south Austin, Texas neighborhood. Officials believe that incident is unrelated to the package bombs encountered earlier, according to the report.

Spokesman Matthew O'Connor said UPS, which has a package distribution center in New Stanton, “implements a number of security measures to prevent unauthorized shipments from entering our system.

“We work with law enforcement authorities to prevent the illegal transportation of items submitted for shipment in the UPS network.”

The company's security methods are “kept confidential to maintain their effectiveness,” he added.

“Our employees are trained how to recognize, identify and report suspicious activity with packages,” he said.

He said UPS drivers take note of activity they witness in the communities where they deliver.

If a resident receives a package that was delivered by UPS, it will have a tracking number displayed on the exterior of the parcel, O'Connor said.

“If somebody is sending something to you, they can share that tracking number with you so you can know when it's arriving,” he said.

Packages can be tracked by logging on to UPS.com or signing up for the free UPS My Choice service, he said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news. Tribune-Review staff writer Joe Napsha contributed.