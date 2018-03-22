Paramedics might have inadvertently tipped off Austin bomber about raid

AUSTIN, Texas — Hours before a dramatic confrontation between Austin serial bomber Mark Conditt and police, two paramedics for the Pflugerville Fire Department might have inadvertently tipped off Conditt that law enforcement was closing in on him.

The two-person crew was intended to be nearby as authorities conducted surveillance and prepared to serve a search warrant at Conditt's Pflugerville home, in case any officers were injured.

Instead, they knocked on the door and talked to one of Conditt's roommates at the same time that a small army of police officers and federal agents was getting ready for the raid. Police suspect the roommate might have told Conditt about what happened, potentially giving him a hint that investigators would be arriving soon.

The revelation of the near disaster comes a day after Austin residents breathed a collective sigh of relief with the news that the bombing spree had come to an end.

The incident could have allowed Conditt to flee or spurred him to commit more killings. Instead, police located him at a Round Rock hotel and pursued him from there to the site of the final confrontation on an Interstate 35 frontage road, where police say Conditt killed himself in an explosion as officers approached with guns drawn.

The paramedics' visit might have prompted Conditt to make, on Tuesday night, a 28-minute cellphone recording that interim Police Chief Brian Manley has described as a confession. In it, Conditt said he had no remorse about his actions, according to law enforcement sources briefed on the contents.

“I wish I were sorry but I am not,” Conditt said in the recording, according to the sources. He described himself as a “psychopath” and said he feels as though he has been disturbed since childhood.

Conditt also said that he planned to go inside a crowded McDonald's and blow himself up if he thought authorities were closing in on him. The sources declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak about the recording, which police are using as evidence in the case.

Although Conditt will never stand trial, the investigation continues. Austin police said in a tweet Thursday that they released both of Conditt's roommates after questioning them.

Police aren't releasing either person's name because neither is under arrest “at this time,” the tweet said.

Pflugerville Fire Chief Ron Moellenberg said the paramedic crew had been told to respond to a low-priority medical call and that when they arrived, they asked a man who answered the door if anyone called for an ambulance.

“The person at the door said, ‘No, we did not,' and he hollered back into the house, and another man shouted, ‘I didn't, either.' So they turned around and left,” Moellenberg said.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday, about nine hours before Conditt died.

The exact sequence of events remained unclear Thursday, but officials said they were working to identify the cause of the apparent breakdown in communication between emergency officials. A key question is what the paramedics knew about their role and when that information reached them.

Ernesto Rodriguez, chief of the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, said dispatchers received a “request for assistance” from law enforcement in which they were asked to be on standby for a potentially volatile situation. Rodriguez said the request included “staging instructions,” which were sent from dispatchers to Pflugerville via text from a mobile data computer.

“They just wanted an ambulance on standby,” Rodriguez said.

Because Conditt's home is in the jurisdiction of the Pflugerville Fire Department, the instructions were sent to its crews.

Pflugerville officials said the ambulance responded quickly — the fire station is near the house — and it did not receive those orders before knocking.

A dispatch recording obtained by the American-Statesman and KVUE-TV shows that a dispatcher was concerned about what was taking place.

“You need to stage at your fire station,” the dispatcher said. “Do not make scene.”

The medics radioed back that they had already cleared the scene and that no medical response was necessary.

“Upon arrival, homeowner advised no one at the residence had contacted 911 and EMS was not needed,” the medics later wrote in a report.

In his recording, Conditt indicated he was aware authorities were closing in on him, Manley said Wednesday. He began the 28-minute statement, which was recorded after 9 p.m. Tuesday, by saying, “It's me again,” the sources said.

In the recording, the sources said Conditt blamed himself for helping investigators find him by going into a FedEx store in Sunset Valley to mail two explosive devices, one of which blew up at a FedEx transfer facility in Schertz.

That decision, Conditt realized, allowed him to be captured on video cameras inside the store and for outside cameras to snap photographs of his license plate, which authorities used to learn his identity.

Conditt also acknowledged that he recognized his actions left family members without loved ones, and caused permanent injuries to other victims, including an elderly woman, but he said little else about them.

Manley has been criticized by some for his characterization on Wednesday night of Conditt's comments in the recording, which some observers contend communicated a level of empathy that they don't see in law enforcement's handling of minorities accused of crimes.

Explaining that the recording made clear the attacks were not hate crimes or terrorism, Manley described Conditt's explanation of his motives as “the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point.”

In an interview Thursday with KVUE-TV, Manley reframed his comments, saying that he only intended to accurately portray Conditt's statement, not sympathize with it.

“In no way am I going to be sympathetic towards someone who murdered people in our community,” Manley said in the interview. “What my comments were, were a reflection of what his comments were. They are not my belief, they are not my opinion. What I was trying to convey to the community was what I heard in his words.”

Some have also criticized the Austin Police Department for its handling and characterization of the first bombing attack, which occurred March 2. Several people in an East Austin town hall meeting last week questioned whether Austin police would have more readily sounded the alarm had the first bombing killed a white person in a neighborhood west of Interstate 35.

Anthony House, 39, the father of an 8-year-old girl and a Texas State University graduate, died in that bombing. Investigators initially believed it was an isolated incident and explored theories involving his personal finances and a drug case involving his neighbor.

His father, Elliot House, sent law enforcement and government officials a letter Wednesday thanking them for their work in catching Conditt and expressing hope that they will discover a motive behind the attacks. In the letter, he wrote that he appreciated that Mayor Steve Adler “apologized for the initial investigation of the bombing involving my son by APD.”

“I'm still trying to get my head around this whole chain of events,” Elliot House said Thursdayn. “Things just don't add up. I just can't see how, what was his selection mechanism.”

While a major question in his mind is why the only two people killed in the bombings were black men, House said he isn't jumping to conclusions about the bombings being hate crimes, though there might have been “some discriminatory issues.”

“I'm trying to wait and see how everything works out with the authorities, because I know they're still actively investigating,” he said. “They really didn't say he gave a reason why. We don't know what's between the lines in his confession or whatever he gave.”