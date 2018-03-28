Feds accuse New Castle felon, 21, of dealing cocaine and heroin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Castle man is accused of distributing cocaine and heroin, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh said Wednesday.

Michael Schmidt, 21, has been indicted on three counts of drug and weapons charges brought by a federal grand jury, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

On Oct. 12, officials discovered that Schmidt possessed heroin and cocaine and intended to sell it, according to the indictment.

Schmidt also had a .38-caliber pistol and ammunition.

Federal law prohibits Schmidt from owning a gun because of a prior felony conviction, Brady said.

If convicted, Schmidt would face a sentence of at least five years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting the case with help from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The state Attorney General's Office, New Castle police and Lawrence County drug task force assisted in the investigation.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.