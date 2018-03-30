State trooper injured in head-on crash during police chase in Butler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state trooper was injured after being struck head-on during a vehicle pursuit Friday afternoon in Butler County.

Butler City police were attempting to stop David R. Coleman, 50, for a traffic violation at the intersection of Hansen Avenue and Renaissance Drive around 4:40 p.m., according to state police release.

When Coleman did not stop, state police were called to aid in the pursuit.

Coleman, whose address is listed as Butler in court records, allegedly turned onto Whitestown Road and struck a marked state police vehicle head-on.

The trooper in the vehicle was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said Friday night that they do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

A 13-year-old boy riding in Coleman's vehicle was not injured, police said.

Police plan to charge Coleman with fleeing police, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence, pending blood-test results.

Coleman is already facing drunken-driving charges in Butler County Court related to a January incident, according to court documents.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.