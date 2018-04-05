Springdale Township rejects police department merger with Cheswick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There won't be a merger between the Cheswick and Springdale Township police departments.

Tony Rozzano, Springdale Township Commissioners president, told residents Thursday night that the two municipalities will have a “working agreement” that would increase patrol coverage in both municipalities.

Cheswick had asked the state Department of Community and Economic Development to look into the feasibility of merging its police department with Springdale Township's.

Rozzano said that several newly elected officials from both of the communities had a meet-and-greet recently where the police proposal was discussed.

Rozzano said the plan could save the township $100,000 annually. He did not elaborate on how the savings would be derived.

Springdale Township ordinarily has a full-time chief, two full-time officers and a handful of part-timers. It presently is down one full-timer but the township is in the process of hiring an officer.

Rozzano said township Commissioner Shirley Redman and Police Chief Mike Naviglia will collaborate on a plan.

“Our police chief knows what he's doing,” Rozzano said. “We're trying to mend things with other communities. There's been so much hate over the years.”

Cheswick Mayor Daniel Carroll and Council President Paul Jack could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

George Guido is a freelance writer.