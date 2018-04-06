HUD, VA team up to help local homeless veterans find homes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Pittsburgh area housing authorities are receiving more than $30,000 to help homeless veterans find permanent homes.

It's part of a new partnership between the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority will receive just under $16,000 and the Pittsburgh Housing Authority will receive about $16,500 from the HUD-VASH Program, which combines HUD's rental assistance with VA case management and clinical services.

Statewide, the program is awarding nearly $500,000 to help 85 homeless veterans.

Other Western Pennsylvania locations receiving money are the housing authorities in Clarion and Indiana counties.

In the program, VA Medical Centers assess veterans experiencing homelessness before referring them to local housing agencies for vouchers. It takes into consideration their duration of homelessness and their need for longer term, more intensive support.

Veterans participating in the program rent privately owned housing and generally contribute no more than 30 percent of their income toward rent.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.