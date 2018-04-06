Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

HUD, VA team up to help local homeless veterans find homes

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, April 6, 2018, 7:32 p.m.
This June 21, 2013, file photo shows the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington.
This June 21, 2013, file photo shows the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington.

Updated 19 hours ago

Two Pittsburgh area housing authorities are receiving more than $30,000 to help homeless veterans find permanent homes.

It's part of a new partnership between the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority will receive just under $16,000 and the Pittsburgh Housing Authority will receive about $16,500 from the HUD-VASH Program, which combines HUD's rental assistance with VA case management and clinical services.

Statewide, the program is awarding nearly $500,000 to help 85 homeless veterans.

Other Western Pennsylvania locations receiving money are the housing authorities in Clarion and Indiana counties.

In the program, VA Medical Centers assess veterans experiencing homelessness before referring them to local housing agencies for vouchers. It takes into consideration their duration of homelessness and their need for longer term, more intensive support.

Veterans participating in the program rent privately owned housing and generally contribute no more than 30 percent of their income toward rent.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me