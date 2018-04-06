Coroner: one killed in crash after fleeing from police in Armstrong County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One male was killed after a police pursuit ended in a crash Friday night along Route 422 near Elderton, according to the Armstrong County coroner.

Elderton police tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop about 7:50 p.m., but the car continued on, travelling east on Route 422, Coroner Brian Myers said.

The driver lost control of the car, which went into the air and off the road, landing upside-down in a wooded area.

The driver was thrown from the car. He has not been identified.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

The state police weren't available for comment late Friday.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.