Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Defense: Cosby juror told others, 'I just think he's guilty'

The Philadelphia Inquirer | Friday, April 6, 2018, 9:02 p.m.
Bill Cosby’s defense team accused a man chosen for the panel of telling other prospective jurors that he was convinced of Cosby’s guilt.
Bill Cosby’s defense team accused a man chosen for the panel of telling other prospective jurors that he was convinced of Cosby’s guilt.

Updated 17 hours ago

NORRISTOWN — Just days before they are scheduled to deliver opening arguments in his sexual assault retrial, Bill Cosby's lawyers are seeking to oust one of the 12 jurors just selected to hear the case.

In a motion filed late Friday, Cosby's defense team accused a man chosen for the panel of telling other prospective jurors that he was convinced of Cosby's guilt.

Quoting an affidavit from another prospective juror who overheard the remark, the lawyers said that the man selected as Juror No. 11 told others: “I just think he's guilty, so we can all go home.”

The purported statement was made earlier this week as he and others waited to be questioned by Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O'Neill during the jury-selection process in Norristown. The juror's words may have been overheard by at least 11 other potential jurors who were in the same waiting room at the time, the defense motion says.

Cosby's lawyers Friday asked O'Neill to remove the man from the panel and to let them question all the other jurors to determine if they, too, had heard his statements, a request that threatened to upend the high-profile trial set to begin Monday in Norristown.

The request came only a day after the judge had finalized the panel of seven men, five women, and six alternates that will be charged with deciding Cosby's fate.

O'Neill could opt to remove the juror from the panel, but as of late Friday, he had not ruled on the request. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele had not responded to the defense claims.

When interviewed by O'Neill earlier this week as part of the jury-selection process, the man ultimately chosen as Juror No. 11 said he had no fixed opinion about the Cosby case and vowed to set aside all that he had heard.

A woman who overheard Juror No. 11's alleged statements said she felt compelled to alert Cosby's defense team after she was cut from the panel on Wednesday. Her name was redacted in the defense court filings.

“I reached out to tell them about what I heard because I did not feel it was right,” the woman said in a sworn affidavit attached to the defense motion Friday. “I wanted to make sure Mr. Cosby has a fair trial.”

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me