News

Volunteers to gather Saturday in Leechburg to plant about 20 trees

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 8:26 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Volunteers will dig in Saturday to spruce up part of Leechburg.

The borough's Shade Tree Commission and Rotary International plan on planting about 20 trees in a 1,000-foot by 28-foot strip of green space along Canal Street, commission chairman Larry Boehm said.

He said the local Rotary club obtained a $1,500 grant and matched the gift to make $3,000 available for the planting.

The trees will include crab apple, cherry and black gum. Each will be 6 or 7 feet tall.

Rotary Club president-elect Pat Gerheim said the 18 or so members obtained $1,500 from Rotary District and, a $500 grant from the Leechburg Lions Club. The rest came from proceeds of a pancake breakfast and donations, she said.

Leechburg Boy Scouts and Habitat for Humanity volunteers said they will help with the planting, but other help is invited to take part, Boehm said.

“Bring shovels,” he said.

Gerheim said the trees are in keeping with the Rotary International's goals.

The International president has a goal for the club's more than one million members to each plant a tree.

Leechburg will meet that goal but wants to do more.

The local club has about 18 members, and they are looking for younger members to join.

Gerheim said the Rotarians replaced trash cans in downtown Leechburg, bought playground equipment and have done many other things to help the area.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

