River Road bridge project in Parks Township set to start April 23 and run though late August

Work on the River Road bridge on Route 66 in Parks Township will begin April 23 instead of this Monday because of the poor weather this spring, a project spokeswoman said.

The bridge crosses Carnahan Run on its way into the nearby Kiski River. The bridge is a joint Rapid Bridge Replacement project between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

One lane of the two-lane Route 66 bridge will be open during construction.

Temporary traffic signals will be installed, according to Plenary Walsh spokesman Jeff Rossi.

Rossi said the crew scheduled for the work was delayed by weather from completing another project.

“They want to get going on the 23rd,” he said.

The project could be finished in late August.

Plenary Walsh will maintain the bridge for 25 years after it is completed.

The bridge is one of nearly 600 bridges statewide that are part of the $899 million private-public partnership.

