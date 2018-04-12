Police: West Deer property owner electrocuted while cleaning up after brush fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A West Deer man was electrocuted and killed when he inadvertently came across a live wire after a brush fire on his property Thursday, according to police.

The property owner was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of McKrell Road. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Terry Colton, 56.

All three West Deer volunteer fire companies were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to extinguish a brush fire in a heavily wooded area roughly 100 feet by 100 feet, according to West Deer police Sgt. Bill Bailey.

By 7 p.m., firefighters had the blaze under control and were starting to clean up their equipment.

Colton was helping and was walking on the perimeter of the fire site.

“When they were cleaning up is when he came in contact with the line,” Bailey said. “They didn't know there was a line until they witnessed him going down.”

It was undetermined Thursday how and when the high tension electrical wire got on the ground, Bailey said. The fire marshal's office was investigating the incident.

Matthew Santoni contributed. Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.