News

Cosby spokesman: Comedian feels great, confident

The Associated Press | Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
Matt Slocum/AP
Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand smiles as she listens during a news conference after Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Norristown.
Matt Slocum/AP
Bill Cosby gestures after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, Thursday, April 26, 2018, as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
Matt Slocum/AP
Accuser Lili Bernard (foreground) is consoled by grief counselor Caroline Heldman (left) as accuser Victoria Valentino (right) is comforted outside the courtroom after Bill Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
Mark Makela/AP
Updated 35 minutes ago

NORRISTOWN — Bill Cosby's spokesman says the 80-year-old comedian is feeling great, and confident he did nothing wrong, one day after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Andrew Wyatt tells ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that Cosby is spending time with his wife, Camille, less than 24 hours after hearing the guilty verdict.

Wyatt says Cosby maintains his innocence.

On Thursday, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby could be headed to prison when he is sentenced in 60 to 90 days. His lawyer, Tom Mesereau, has said "the fight is not over" and said he will appeal.

Cosby's chief accuser says in a Twitter post that "truth prevails."

Andrea Constand tweeted Friday morning:

She wished a "very profound and heartfelt thank you" to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for its service and sacrifices. She followed by saying congratulations, and that truth prevails.

Thursday's guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury — from Allegheny County — deadlocked on the charges.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele has praised Constand as the "first courageous person" to go public with her allegations that Cosby drugged and molested her.

Another of Cosby's accusers, Janice Baker-Kinney, says she wouldn't be heartbroken if he spent the rest of his life in jail and even died in prison.

She alleges he drugged and raped her in 1982.

Baker-Kinney told "Good Morning America" on Friday that it's essential Cosby spend time in jail.

He is to be sentenced in 60 to 90 days.

