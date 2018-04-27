Cosby spokesman: Comedian feels great, confident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NORRISTOWN — Bill Cosby's spokesman says the 80-year-old comedian is feeling great, and confident he did nothing wrong, one day after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Andrew Wyatt tells ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that Cosby is spending time with his wife, Camille, less than 24 hours after hearing the guilty verdict.

Wyatt says Cosby maintains his innocence.

On Thursday, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby could be headed to prison when he is sentenced in 60 to 90 days. His lawyer, Tom Mesereau, has said "the fight is not over" and said he will appeal.

Cosby's chief accuser says in a Twitter post that "truth prevails."

Andrea Constand tweeted Friday morning:

A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices.Congratulations.Truth prevails. — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) April 27, 2018

She wished a "very profound and heartfelt thank you" to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for its service and sacrifices. She followed by saying congratulations, and that truth prevails.

Thursday's guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury — from Allegheny County — deadlocked on the charges.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele has praised Constand as the "first courageous person" to go public with her allegations that Cosby drugged and molested her.

Another of Cosby's accusers, Janice Baker-Kinney, says she wouldn't be heartbroken if he spent the rest of his life in jail and even died in prison.

She alleges he drugged and raped her in 1982.

Baker-Kinney told "Good Morning America" on Friday that it's essential Cosby spend time in jail.

He is to be sentenced in 60 to 90 days.