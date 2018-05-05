Three things to watch for in Penguins-Capitals Game 5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – Taking a peek at their trophy cases, it looks like there's a big gulf between the Penguins and Washington Capitals.

The former have five Stanley Cup championships to their credit and the latter have none.

But looking at the playoff matchups between the teams over the past three seasons, Capitals coach Barry Trotz makes an interesting point. The clubs might really only be separated by a matter of inches.

“The Penguins and us have had a good rivalry for a number of years,” Trotz said. “Even though they've won two Cups, the series have been pretty close. Last year it went seven games. There's those inches. We have to find a way to get those inches back.”

In 17 playoff meetings since the start of the 2016 postseason, the Penguins hold just a slight 46-44 goal-differential advantage over the Capitals.

It's reasonable to expect another close game when the teams square off for series supremacy in Game 5 of the Metropolitan Division finals Saturday night in Washington. Here are three things to watch for.

1. RESPONSE AND COUNTER-RESPONSE

The Penguins shored up their decision making with and without the puck in a 3-1 win in Game 4, holding a potent Capitals offense to a bare minimum of odd-man rushes.

Trotz and his staff will make adjustments aimed at putting Penguins players, defensemen especially, under the kind of pressure that will force more mistakes in Game 5.

It's the tactical dance of a playoff series, and it's reaching a critical stage.

“I think every game, both teams recalibrate, if you will,” Trotz said.

2. TOP LINE SHUFFLE

Replacing the suspended Tom Wilson with Devante Smith-Pelly on the top line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin did not pay off for the Capitals in Game 4. The trio created few scoring chances.

Trotz hasn't ruled out trying a different player in that spot in Game 5. Jakub Vrana or Brett Connolly would be logical possibilities.

“That whole line has to be better,” Trotz said. “They're going to need to be productive for us.”

3. DESPERATELY SEEKING BALANCE

A Penguins forward not named Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby or Patric Hornqvist is going to have to score an even-strength goal at some point in this series, right?

Through four games, Guentzel, Crosby and Hornqvist have combined for 25 even-strength shots on goal and scored on six of them.

The other 11 forwards the Penguins have dressed – and this includes two games of Evgeni Malkin and four games of Phil Kessel – have totaled 32 shots but not a single goal.

The average even-strength shooting percentage in the playoffs is around 8 or 9 percent. Eventually, even if it's by accident, a puck is going to have to go in off of one of their sticks, isn't it?

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.