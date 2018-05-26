Troopers seize 45 pounds of marijuana on I-70 traffic stop in Rostraver

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two New York City men were arraigned on drug delivery and marijuana possession charges Saturday in Westmoreland County after state troopers pulled over a rental car along Interstate 70 and allegedly discovered three duffle bags full of marijuana inside.

Trooper Richard Nagy of the Belle Vernon station said Aldo J. Corniel, 34, and Jens K. Stoltze, 47, both of New York, were arrested following the 3 a.m. traffic stop along the highway in Rostraver Township.

Nagy said troopers were responding to a report of a car weaving erratically across the eastbound lanes near the Donora/Fayette City interchange.

Nagy said the rental car with Colorado license plates was searched after troopers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Nagy said more than 45 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Both men were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corniel, who was driving, is charged with driving without a license, driving on a suspended license and disregarding lanes of traffic.

District Judge Charles Christner ordered both men held in the county jail after they failed to post $50,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.