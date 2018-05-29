Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Natural phenomenon of Manhattanhenge expected to draw crowds

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 1:44 p.m.
A view of the 'Manhattanhenge' sunset from Hunters Point South Park, July 11, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. 'Manhattanhenge' is created when the setting sun aligns with the city's street grid.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A view of the 'Manhattanhenge' sunset from Hunters Point South Park, July 11, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. 'Manhattanhenge' is created when the setting sun aligns with the city's street grid.

NEW YORK — Thanks to a natural phenomenon, it's not all about the plays and celebrity sightings in New York City. When the sun lines up with the Manhattan street grid before setting, the city gets bathed in radiance.

This astronomical event, known as Manhattanhenge, returns at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday. The day attracts a lot of visitors.

The term "Manhattanhenge" was popularized by noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

It's the city's version of Stonehenge, where the sun aligns with prehistoric stones.

Nature also has booked an encore presentation for 8:12 p.m. Wednesday.

Tyson recommends going as far east as possible while still being able to see New Jersey.

Although New York City's event draws crowds, other cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and Montreal have hosted similar sunset alignments with street grids.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me