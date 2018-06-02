Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Kenny Chesney photos: 'Trip Around the Sun Tour'

Shane Dunlap | Saturday, June 2, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
Marissa Knox of Moon (right) laughs while playing a game of corn hole with friend Allison Bastian (left) prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Julia Bauccio of Monroeville snaps seflies with her friends while enjoying the weather and live music prior to the start of Kenny Chesney Trip Around the Sun Tour concert at Heinz Field on Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Concert goers party outside Heinz Field prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A swimmer raises the peace sign while taking a dip in the Allegheny River prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A girl signals guests to come aboard a docked boat prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Swimmers take dips in the Allegheny River prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A group of geese float past a sleeping tailgater along the Allegheny River prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
John Brown, of Youngstown, (background) listens and talks with friends while tailgating outside Heinz Field prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore. Though Brown said the group wasn't here to attend the concert, they do try to make it to the tailgate parties every year.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Friends Jared Porter (left) Chris Spangler (middle), Russell Woods and Justin Proskin (right), all from Harrison City, debate over a game of 'stump', prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A group of friends look over a picture while outdoor cooking takes place in the parking lots outside Heinz Field prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Concert goers party along the Allegheny River prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Concert-goers party atop pick-up trucks prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Concert goers walk in front of a decorated tour bus outside Heinz Field prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Concert goers relax on top of a pick-up truck prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Michael Quealy (middle) cheers with friend Heather Svec of Irwin (right) while others toss a beach ball in the background prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Concert goers order food at concession stands outside Heinz Field prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Concert goers party outside Heinz Field prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The band Township Road performs for crowds atop a boat docked at the North Shore prior to the start of Kenny Chesney Trip Around the Sun Tour concert at Heinz Field on Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Updated 3 hours ago

Here are scenes from around the Kenny Chesney “Trip Around the Sun Tour” concert on Saturday on the North Shore.

Related Content
Kenny Chesney's 'No Shoes Nation' invades Pittsburgh's North Shore 
Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh's Heinz Field on Saturday for the first time since 2016. The "No Shoes Nation" fans of the country music superstar have ...
