News

Leechburg soldier is home in time for Father's Day

Joyce Hanz | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 10:50 p.m.
Damian and Ken Armor embrace outside the family home in Leechburg on June 13, 2018. Damian is an Army Reserve heavy equipment specialist with the 340th New Kensington Unit. He returned home on June 8 after an 11 month deployment to Kuwait and Syria.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
Damian and Ken Armor spend a last minute together at Damian's deployment ceremony in Penn Yan, N.Y., in July 2017.
Submitted photo
Damian Armor, before deploying to Kuwait and Syria, gets ready for a deployment ceremony in Penn Yan, N.Y., in July 2017.
Submitted photo
Updated 4 hours ago

Best. Father's. Day. Present. Ever.

And it is NOT available in stores.

Army Reserve specialist and Leechburg resident Damian Armor, 23, returned home on June 8 after an 11-month Kuwait and Syria deployment with the 340th New Kensington Army Reserve Unit.

Now reunited with his dad, Ken Armor of Leechburg, the father/son duo hugged multiple times while relaxing outside of their home in Leechburg that boasts a prominent "Welcome Home" sign as Damian reflected on his journey back.

"It is exciting," Damian said. "I had a few beers with my dad at the Sokol. I didn't drink for 11 months overseas."

"He earned those beers," Ken Armor said.

Damian is a heavy equipment repair E4 specialist. He enlisted in the Army after graduating from Leechburg Area High School in 2014.

"It's a tradition in my family — the military. My granddad and other relatives served, and I felt the Army had the most benefits," Damian said.

Although he can't reveal much information about the Syrian mission, citing confidentiality, Damian said his unit was there nine months, constructing a base from the ground up.

The mission began outside, with soldiers sleeping under the Syrian stars, eating MREs (government issued ready-to-eat meals) and working 12-hour days.

"All you see is sand," Damian said. "The food was terrible and I lost 15 pounds. I had a scorpion trying to get inside my sleeping bag."

Damian flew more than 16 hours from Syria to Fort Bliss in Texas last month, making a beeline for some American food after noshing on Syrian fare such as goat and sheep. He deemed his first U.S. meal upon his return, a 16-ounce steak, "delicious."

"The goat and sheep tasted gummy, and it was like eating liver and onions," he said.

The entire family, including stepmom Denise Miller and stepsister Marissa Bowser, were gearing up for Father's Day weekend. Their plans include vacationing at their family camp, located in Venango County.

"I cried for a week when Damian left last year," Bowser said. "I missed my brother." Bowser joked she isn't going to let her brother go on another deployment. "You're not leaving again, I won't let you."

Damian is eligible to deploy again in 2019.

"I am taking a few weeks off, then will work at my construction job," said Damian, on leave through September.

For Ken, having his only son home all summer is a welcome Father's Day gift.

"I missed him and was completely lost without him," Ken said. "It wasn't the same without him here. It was exciting to have him back. It took a long time and we did miss him a lot since he was gone. It was a long 11 months."

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

