Rooney: 'He gave his heart and soul to the Steelers'

Dan Rooney was a transformative figure in American sports history and the rare individual who likely will be remembered differently in Pittsburgh than he is in the rest of the world.

He was the quintessential team owner and, later, U.S. ambassador, who with astute hirings, steadfast determination and a long-term plan for success, remade the Steelers from one of the greatest losers in American pro sports into one of the biggest winners.

Beloved by Steelers Nation, Rooney died at age 84, the Steelers announced Thursday.

“It is a sad day for my family and me,” said Art Rooney II, who succeeded Dan Rooney as team president in 2003. “My father meant so much to all of us, and so much to so many past and present members of the Steelers organization. He gave his heart and soul to the Steelers, the National Football League and the City of Pittsburgh.

“We will celebrate his life and the many ways he left us in a better place.”

Rooney spent his lifetime devoted to the organization his father, Art Rooney Sr., founded in 1933. From ball boy to front office executive to team president to chairman, Rooney was the franchise fixture through good times and bad.

He embodied his family's hard-working Pittsburgh roots by continuing to show up for work each day at the Steelers' South Side headquarters that bears his name even when his condition became frail in recent years. He attended all of the team's games last season, but because of illness he was unable to attend the annual NFL meetings in late March in Arizona.

Cause of death was not immediately known, but Rooney was receiving care at Marian Manor when he died.

“Pittsburgh, and our nation, owes immeasurable gratitude to Ambassador Rooney,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. “Thank you for your devotion to your family and Steeler Nation. Thank you for all you have done for Pittsburgh.”

“Dan Rooney was a great friend of mine, but more importantly, he was a great friend to the people of Pittsburgh, a model citizen, and someone who represented the United States with dignity and grace on the world stage,” said former President Barack Obama, who appointed Rooney as Ambassador to Ireland in 2009.

Rooney didn't just sign checks and watch games from a private box like many owners. He effectively served as general manager for decades, overseeing every detail of a franchise that won six Super Bowls under his stewardship.

His hiring of just three head coaches in 45 years — Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin — is a rarity in professional sports. They, in turn, rewarded Rooney for his patience, all three winning Super Bowls in an achievement unequaled by any other team.

Rooney stepped away from a day-to-day role in Steelers operations from 2009 until late 2012 to serve as ambassador, although he still was heavily involved in league affairs. He returned as Steelers chairman at age 80.

Rooney forged friendships with many of his players —old and new — and tributes poured across social media Thursday.

“He was like a father to me,” said former cornerback Ike Taylor. “They (his fellow players) even call me Lil Rooney.”

Rooney's influence and friendship reached the current crop of players, most of whom were six decades his junior.

“When we first met in 2010, you embraced me with open arms,” All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown wrote on Instagram. “You made me feel welcome. You looked at me as more than just another jersey number. One of the most genuine, and humble human beings I've had the pleasure of knowing. You motivated me not only to excel on the field but also in life. This season, the number 84 on my uniform will represent the 84 years you spent on this earth making an impact on the lives of others. I'll miss you my friend. Thank you for everything.”

The Steelers' practice complex bears his name, and Rooney was honored last year by his alma mater, North Catholic. The school renamed its athletic field and library after Rooney and his wife, Patricia.

Born on July 20, 1932, Rooney began riding trains to away games at age 7 and was a training camp ball boy at 14. He became a high school quarterback rival of Johnny Unitas — a player the Steelers later would cut, to their regret — while at North Catholic. Before Rooney took over day-to-day operations from his father, Art Rooney Sr., the Steelers were a poorly run punch line of an organization that didn't win a postseason game until its 40th season.

Arguably, his three most important hires were Noll, a former Baltimore Colts assistant coach, as head coach in 1969; brother Art Jr. as scouting director; and Bill Nunn, the Pittsburgh Courier sports editor, as a scout. Noll quickly discarded nearly every veteran player, began building through draft picks carefully scouted by Nunn and Dick Haley and vetted by Art Jr. and gradually assembled a Hall of Fame-caliber roster.

In addition to Nunn steering them to dozens of once-overlooked players at smaller black colleges, such as John Stallworth, the Steelers drafted stars Joe Greene, Terry Bradshaw, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Lynn Swann and Mike Webster from 1969-74.

There were downturns after the Steelers won four Super Bowls in six years, including a dip in the 1980s as the drafts turned bad and Rooney was forced to fire Art Jr. But the Steelers nevertheless stayed on a patient, unswerving course that almost always served them well.

Rooney passed on control of the franchise to son Art Rooney II in 2003.

Rooney, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, became one of the most influential owners in American sports, recognized repeatedly by NFL commissioners Pete Rozelle, Paul Tagliabue and Roger Goodell as being the NFL's most conciliatory and persuasive figure.

After Rooney's father's death in 1988, the Steelers' ownership reverted to Dan and his four brothers, each of whom owned 16 percent, with the John McGinley family also owning a share.

But while the Rooney family has owned the Steelers continuously since their founding, except for a brief few offseason months in 1940 when Art Sr. sold the team only to quickly regain it, Dan Rooney nearly lost control in 2008.

Three of his four brothers were involved in gambling-related ventures — table gaming, slot machines and racetracks — that the NFL did not permit. And the Rooneys never had followed an NFL edict that the majority partner own at least a 30 percent share.

Initially, several Rooney brothers explored a buyout by Wall Street billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller. But after Goodell made clear the league wanted Dan Rooney to remain in charge, Dan and Art II brought in numerous minority partners to help them acquire the mandatory 30 percent.

“Dan Rooney is the model owner in all of professional sports,” New York Giants co-owner John Mara said. “I have always been in awe of his integrity, values and commitment to doing what is right. Dan is the example of how the rest of us should conduct ourselves.”

Rooney spent years negotiating the Steelers' paths to new stadiums — first in 1970 to Three Rivers Stadium, the team's first true home after spending years at Forbes Field and Pitt Stadium, and then in 2001 to Heinz Field.

He successfully fought for Three Rivers' circular design rather than a horseshoe configuration that would have favored baseball and for a Heinz Field funding package following taxpayers' rejection of a sales tax initiative. The Steelers contributed $109 million of the $280 million in construction costs, with $57 million coming from a naming-rights agreement with Heinz.

While it was the NFL he helped lead, it was the Steelers he loved.

“We've lost the heart and soul of Steeler Nation,” former Steelers All-Pro safety Troy Polamalu wrote on Twitter. “Incredible person, humanitarian and true patriot. May his memory be eternal.”

Rooney's family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at the PNC Champions Club, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. His life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Paul Cathedral, 108 N. Dithridge St., Pittsburgh.