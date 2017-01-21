Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jerseys count as church clothes on Steelers Sunday
Ben Schmitt | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 9:40 p.m.
Submitted
Murrysville native Susan Magerl Pease, 35, of Alpharetta, Ga., and her sons, Lincoln, 5, (left) and Colton, 3. Pease said the family wears Steelers jerseys to church and the boys to Sunday school.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Veronica Jones of Irwin works in the Westmoreland County Courthouse election bureau on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Westmoreland County Courthouse employees were encouraged to wear Steelers apparel Friday before the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Street Beverage owner Frank Mesich helps his cousin Javon carry a case of beer to his car on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Greensburg. The men, along with many others around Westmoreland County, wore their Steelers apparel to work Friday before the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Fort Allen Elementary music teacher Tammy Sheffler-Hall plays the Steelers fight song 'Here We Go' as her students dance around on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Fort Allen Elementary students were encouraged to wear Steelers apparel Friday before the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Prothonotary clerk Patty Ferrara works in the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Westmoreland County Courthouse employees were encouraged to wear Steelers apparel Friday before the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Elections Bureau Director Beth Lechman works, sporting her homemade Steelers vest, in the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Westmoreland County Courthouse employees were encouraged to wear Steelers apparel Friday before the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Fort Allen Elementary kindergartner Matteo Santamaria waits for the school day to end while drawing a picture on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Fort Allen Elementary students were encouraged to wear Steelers apparel Friday before the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A Fort Allen Elementary student walks past Steelers crafts pasted on a hallway wall on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Fort Allen Elementary students were encouraged to wear Steelers apparel Friday before the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Abi Markert,11, of Punxsutawney, Pa., poses with other patients and faculty at Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Patients and faculty at Children's Hospital pose for a group photo in Lawrenceville, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Updated 11 hours ago

A Steelers playoff run sure brings out the casual in Western Pennsylvania.

Troy Polamalu jerseys fill church pews on Sundays. Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell jerseys populate office cubicles on Fridays. Schools, from kindergarten to high school, are littered with black-and-gold-clad students. Co-workers attempt to one-up each other with the best throwback jersey, be it a Joe Greene, Jack Ham or Lynn Swann replica.

It's all expected, even encouraged.

This is Pittsburgh, and the region oozes playoff excitement and anxiety whenever the Steelers make a Super Bowl run. Tension builds as each game day approaches. Residents feel it as soon as they step outside of their homes, from Greensburg to Tarentum, from Moon to Mars.

For fans, solidarity with their beloved football team often is expressed by sporting a jersey.

Your Sunday best might be a Heath Miller jersey, a tradition the Rev. John Rushofsky of St. Sebastian Church in Ross said he accepted long ago.

“The jersey wearing certainly does pick up during the playoffs,” he said. “I don't mind people wearing Steelers clothing to Mass. I kind of get a kick out of it. A jersey is definitely better than shorts, tank tops and flip-flops, and we sometimes get those.”

Rushofsky doesn't necessarily relate to the black-and-gold church attire.

“During my era, we wore suits and ties when we went to church,” he said. “People dressed up for Sunday.”

Steel City transplants have spread the ritual throughout the country.

Susan Magerl Pease, 35, grew up in Murrysville and now resides outside Atlanta in Alpharetta, Ga., with her husband, Jason, and sons, Lincoln, 5, and Colton, 3.

She and her boys are known to don Steelers gear to attend services at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta.

“Not every Sunday, but definitely when we make the playoffs,” she said.

Last week, she also suited up the boys in their jerseys for Sunday school.

“I might have also tucked them in at night with their Terrible Towels,” Pease said. “Don't question my Steelers juju.”

Pease maintains her own strategy.

“I will typically wear a logo jersey with a cardigan or jacket over it,” she said. “Just to still look somewhat polished and respectful. I was raised Catholic, though, so a part of me still feels like I need to be dressed more formally and my shoes polished.”

Nicole Strong, who grew up in Homer City and lives in northern Virginia, prefers her Polamalu jersey during playoff services. She attends Gainesville United Methodist Church in Gainesville, Va.

“Because, well, that's my lucky jersey,” she said.

She's not alone.

“There are a lot of transplants in Northern Virginia,” said Strong, 35. “The pastor of my church is from Pittsburgh.”

Eli Rebich, 32, of Mt. Washington counted 11 Steelers jerseys during the baptism of his niece and goddaughter, Riley Emersyn Kim, at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Beechview. The ceremony occurred Jan. 8, before the Steelers kicked off their first playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

A healthy mix of players was represented: Hines Ward, Ben Roethlisberger, Miller, Bell, Brown and Polamalu.

“I don't know if anyone else was paying attention to it as much as I was because one of the first things I noticed was one of the first guys in the church was a guy wearing a Sidney Crosby jersey on a Steelers playoff day,” said Rebich, a die-hard Penguins fan. “I couldn't help but respect him.”

Like many unspoken rules, the practice of “Steelers Fridays” — wearing a jersey to work on casual days — is routine in many offices during the regular season. The playoffs merely amplify the custom.

Health insurance giant Highmark even has a written policy: “Employees may wear professional sports team jerseys on Fridays during playoff/championship season games (hockey, football, baseball, basketball) when the city/state team where Highmark resides is in the playoffs.”

“Everyone has a good time with this,” Highmark spokesman Aaron Billger said.

Rival health care system UPMC also promotes Steelers fanaticism in its hospitals, U.S. Steel Tower headquarters and other facilities. Wrapping newborns in Terrible Towels is common during the playoffs.

“We give employees broad latitude to celebrate with the Steelers,” said John Galley, UPMC vice president of human resources. “I've heard many people say that other cities don't do this. It feels natural to people raised in Pittsburgh.”

Patients get in on the celebration, as well.

“Our employees get excited, and for patients, stressed with an illness or injury, it's nice to see something familiar as a way to take their minds off things,” Galley said.

Galley might not break out a jersey, but he comes to work in a black-and-gold tie. The Friday before an AFC championship game absolutely calls for a jersey, said Kristin Rassiane, a Spanish teacher at Penn Hills High School. She chose Ward over Polamalu.

Call it a hunch.

“I just think you're born here and that's the first thing you are taught: You cheer for the Steelers, and you bleed black and gold,” she said. “This is a football town, and everyone loves it.”

Isabel Radens, a third-grader at East Union Intermediate Center in Cheswick, succinctly explained Steelers dress-up school days.

“It is cool,” she said, “and I love to show my Pittsburgh pride.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

