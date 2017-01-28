Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editors Picks

Educational robots will be arriving at Pivik Elementary
Michael DiVittorio | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 12:14 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Robots will become part of Pivik Elementary's science, technology, engineering and mathematics program in Plum this year.

A PPG Foundation grant of $1,199 made the purchase of the educational robots possible.

For the past nine weeks, kindergarten through sixth-grade students have been gaining problem-solving and critical-thinking skills by learning to develop computer codes via Code.org, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science.

“The robots offer a real-world connection between the coding the students have been working on and they provide that connection for students to apply what they have learned,” said teacher Tracey Heffron.

The grant was made possible with the help of Alana Letzelter, a PPG employee and parent of a fifth-grader.

“She reached out to me and asked if I was interested in writing a grant for our STEM class,” said Heffron. “Luckily, the grant was approved and the robots will be ordered for the kids to begin programming soon.”

The programmable robots being purchased ­— the Ozobots, Dash and Dot, and Sphero — are specialized for STEM education. Heffron said they will be used by students in problem-solving exercises.

The district also received a $1,000 PPG grant for Regency Park Elementary to develop a hands-on technology area known as Maker Space. Both grants were a part of PPG Foundation's Innovation Classroom program.

“PPG is committed to investing in science, technology, engineering and math education programs that help communities, like Plum, develop a skilled workforce for today and a generation of innovators for tomorrow,” PPG Foundation Executive Director Sue Sloan said in an email.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.