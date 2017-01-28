Educational robots will be arriving at Pivik Elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robots will become part of Pivik Elementary's science, technology, engineering and mathematics program in Plum this year.

A PPG Foundation grant of $1,199 made the purchase of the educational robots possible.

For the past nine weeks, kindergarten through sixth-grade students have been gaining problem-solving and critical-thinking skills by learning to develop computer codes via Code.org, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science.

“The robots offer a real-world connection between the coding the students have been working on and they provide that connection for students to apply what they have learned,” said teacher Tracey Heffron.

The grant was made possible with the help of Alana Letzelter, a PPG employee and parent of a fifth-grader.

“She reached out to me and asked if I was interested in writing a grant for our STEM class,” said Heffron. “Luckily, the grant was approved and the robots will be ordered for the kids to begin programming soon.”

The programmable robots being purchased ­— the Ozobots, Dash and Dot, and Sphero — are specialized for STEM education. Heffron said they will be used by students in problem-solving exercises.

The district also received a $1,000 PPG grant for Regency Park Elementary to develop a hands-on technology area known as Maker Space. Both grants were a part of PPG Foundation's Innovation Classroom program.

“PPG is committed to investing in science, technology, engineering and math education programs that help communities, like Plum, develop a skilled workforce for today and a generation of innovators for tomorrow,” PPG Foundation Executive Director Sue Sloan said in an email.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367.