Civil suit against Steelers' Pouncey set for trial

A civil lawsuit alleging assault filed against the Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey in 2014 will go to trial early next month, attorneys for the Miami–based plaintiffs said Friday.

No criminal charges were filed against Pouncey and his brother in connection with the July 2014 incident a Cameo, a Miami Beach nightclub, but three people who say they were injured in an altercation with the brothers are seeking more than $500,000 in damages, according to the suit.

Riquan James alleged Pouncey — along with his brother and security team — attacked him in the nightclub, shouting homophobic slurs, shoving him to the ground and attacking him. The lawsuit claims Niya Pickett was beaten when she tried to intervene, and Brently Williams said he was also injured in the incident.

The lawsuit quoted a witness who said Pouncey left the VIP area where he'd been sitting with his brother, went to James and “then began to punch (James) in the face. He was very aggressive … stating that (James) was ruining his party by acting gay.”

The trial will be held March 6 in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge William Thomas.