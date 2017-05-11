Hillman Family Foundations to receive $805M from late philanthropist's estate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh-based Hillman Family Foundations is getting an $805 million windfall from the estate of the late billionaire philanthropist Henry Hillman, foundation officials announced Thursday.

The gift will nearly triple the value of the private grant-making foundation, from $435 million up to an estimated $1.2 billion, according to foundation executives.

The donation reflects the final wishes of Hillman — whose net worth Forbes estimated at about $2.6 billion — for his family to contribute to his hometown of Pittsburgh long after his death, foundation President David K. Roger said.

Hillman died of heart failure last month at age 98.

“Henry Hillman had two goals in mind with respect to estate planning,” Roger said in a statement. “The first was to care for his family. The second was to assure that his and the Hillman family's philanthropic work continues, particularly in Pittsburgh.”

The umbrella of private family foundations, whose roots date to 1951, now spans 18 foundations nationwide.

About $700 million from Hillman's estate will go to the Henry L. Hillman Foundation — the grant-making arm focused on projects to improve communities and foster innovative ideas in Pittsburgh.

Another $105 million will go to branches of the foundation in communities where his four children and nine grandchildren reside.

More than 90 percent of all the family's grant-making will remain in Pittsburgh, officials said.

The Hillman Family Foundations have given $430 million to organizations and projects throughout the country since the 1950s, according to Roger. He estimated Hillman gave tens of millions of dollars more in personal contributions.

Hillman gave $10.1 million to the foundation last year alone, Internal Revenue Service records show.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.