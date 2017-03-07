Pa. senators question Wolf's proposed school transportation cuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG — State senators on Tuesday questioned Education Department officials on proposed changes to transportation funding as hearings on Gov. Tom Wolf's budget plan continued for a second day.

“There's too many variables in the transportation issues,” Sen. Randy Vulakovich, R-Shaler, said of the proposal to cut $50 million in state funding for school transportation.

Vulakovich thinks regional differences related to fuel prices, traffic patterns, weather and road conditions and the needs of school districts will make it challenging to develop a new funding formula that will realize savings at schools across Pennsylvania, as the governor has proposed.

Several lawmakers said the cuts could put extra pressure on districts responsible for transporting special needs students, while others pointed out that some districts struggle to find bus drivers who are well-trained and willing to stay on the job.

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County, said the potential cuts are a “significant concern” to rural school districts in her five-county area, since many must transport students over long distances each day and already have made efforts to make transportation more efficient by using vans instead of buses.

Education Secretary Pedro Rivera assured lawmakers that no specific decisions regarding cuts or a new funding formula have been made and that his department is committed to working with the General Assembly and other stakeholders to develop an updated formula by June.

Local school districts expressed concerns about the proposed cuts ahead of this week's hearings.

The Norwin School District, for example, recently bid out transportation services and hopes to confirm a new contract in March. But Superintendent Bill Kerr worries any money the district might save with a new contract will be cancelled out if the transportation subsidy is reduced.

“It doesn't make it any easier for the district to balance its budget,” Kerr said.

Local lawmakers also called for more discussions about funding and accountability of both cyber and brick-and-mortar charter schools.

Sen. James Brewster, D-McKeesport, questioned Rivera about the impact charters have on traditional public schools. While he did not intend to criticize charter school teachers or administrators, Brewster said, he shared that several school districts in his area are struggling to survive alongside charters.

“It's a competing entity right now,” Brewster said of charter schools.

Vulakovich had similar concerns, stating it is time to bring closure to how charter schools are funded.

“Right now, there is no really strong accountability system” for charters, Rivera said.

Rivera said the department is aware cyber charters continue to lag behind both traditional public schools and brick-and-mortar charter schools. The department is taking a closer look at the deficiencies of cyber charters, he said, but putting a stronger accountability plan in place will take time.

With regard to higher education, senators expressed concern about the financial health of the state's 14 state-owned universities, which collectively have seen enrollment decline by 15,000 students since 2010. Only Slippery Rock and West Chester universities posted enrollment gains this fall.

Facing a projected $79 million deficit, the system is seeking help from outside experts to realign operations that Chancellor Frank Brogan has called unsustainable, as the Tribune-Review has reported.

The governor's proposal includes nearly $9 million more for state-owned universities, including California and Slippery Rock. Community colleges and state-related universities, such as University of Pittsburgh and Penn State, would see no funding increases.

Rivera emphasized the department is committed to improving access and affordability to the state's publicly supported higher education programs. Nearly 70 percent of the state's college-bound high school seniors enroll in public colleges and universities, according to written testimony presented by the Education Department.

Deputy Secretary of Postsecondary and Higher Education Wil Del Pilar also highlighted efforts to reengage 1.4 million people who did not complete college and help them earn degrees and credentials needed to join the workforce.

Wolf's proposed budget also calls for increasing state basic education funding by $100 million, to roughly $6 billion. Special education funding would go up by $25 million, and early education by $75 million.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or at jmartines@tribweb.com.