Operations at PA's state-owned universities to be reviewed by consultant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The financially troubled Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will pay a Colorado-based organization nearly $400,000 to help map the future of its 14 state-owned universities.

Terms of the agreement announced Thursday call for the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems to review operations of the state system and its universities. The group will issue recommendations for improvements by late summer.

The system's board of governors called for an independent consultant to review operations this year after Chancellor Frank Brogan called current operating models at the universities “unsustainable” in the face of a $79 million deficit next year.

The schools enroll about 105,000 students statewide and include California, Clarion, Edinboro, Indiana and Slippery Rock universities in Western Pennsylvania. That's about 15,000 fewer students than the system enrolled in 2010, when the number of high school graduates in the state began to decline.

The consulting contract, which will pay $396,000, calls for the company to review everything from the location and number of campuses necessary for optimal operations to programs offered.

System officials have said all aspects of campus operations will be on the table as consultants seek enhancements for the schools tasked with offering Pennsylvania students the lowest cost option in higher education.

State system officials said they also will seek input from students, faculty, staff, university trustees and alumni as well as business and community leaders and elected officials.

“This is our opportunity for bold, strategic thinking,” Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira said in announcing the contract award. “If we are willing to work together and challenge each other, we can shape a stronger future for our universities.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com.