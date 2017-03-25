IUP policy shift allows official use of preferred names

Students, staff, faculty and alumni at Indiana University of Pennsylvania can now petition to have a preferred first name or nickname used in university communications.

The new policy, finalized earlier this month, has been adopted as colleges and universities across the nation take steps to recognize the LGBTQ community's call for gender-neutral policies.

According to Campus Pride, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ-friendly campuses, IUP, with about 13,000 students, joins 159 colleges and universities nationwide that have adopted preferred first name policies. Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State and Clarion University are among the schools that advertise such policies.

Tedd Cogar, assistant director of student conduct, LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersexual and asexual) advocacy at IUP, said the policy change has been in the works for about a year. The policy notes that preferred first names may include a middle name or nickname, an anglicized name or a name that better represents an individual's gender identity.

“It really started with students who are at the institution who identify as transgender. But we found it was a need for not just them. My full name is Theodore, and in order for students to reach me on the website, they had to know my full name to search for me.

“It's really for anyone who identifies with a name other than their legal name. What we are trying to do is to be responsive to the needs of individuals and to respect the identity of individuals with the preferred first name policy,” Cogar said.

Once the university approves a preferred first name, it will be used in university communications, on team rosters, email directories, student ID cards and alumni notices. IUP, however, notes that legal names will continue to be used on documents such as diplomas, transcripts and other legal and business documents.

The university tested the policy at commencement in December when a student asked to have a preferred name listed in the graduation program and called out at the ceremony.

“I know that we've had two individuals already request a preferred first name, and I would anticipate several more as we go through this semester,” Cogar said.

Although President Trump's administration has rescinded Obama administration directives that mandated protections for transgender students, officials at IUP and Clarion are continuing efforts to identify and mark gender-neutral facilities on campus.

Cogar said IUP, which added a minor in LGBTQIA studies last fall, has designated gender-neutral restrooms — generally single-stall bathrooms that may be used by either gender or by a parent taking a child to the restroom — on an interactive campus map. The school also has committed to including gender-neutral facilities in all new construction.

