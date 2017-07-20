Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

Woodland Hills bond option, Lehigh fraternity cited for drinking and a new Point Park trustee: 5 things to know today
Emily Balser | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
The Woodland Hills School District administrative building.

Updated 12 hours ago

Happy Thursday!

I spent my morning at Apollo-Ridge School District, which will have an assistant superintendent for the first time in five years. I'll write a full story on it this week, so keep an eye out for that this weekend.

Now, here are five things to know today:

1. MONEY MATTERS: The Woodland Hills school board green-lighted a controversial resolution authorizing up to $85 million in bond debt to finance renovations to several district buildings. This comes just days after the board's president abruptly resigned .

2. VANDALS STRIKE: It appears someone has broken the hands off of a Jesus statue at Carlow University.

3. DRINKING DILEMMA: Lehigh University joins the growing list of schools cracking down on fraternities in the wake of the alcohol-fueled Penn State fraternity scandal that culminated in the February death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza.

4. A NEW LOOK: The Penn Hills School District's restructured website is tailored to better allow people with special needs access to all of its features.

5. POINT PARK BOARD: A Tarentum businessman and Point Park University alum is the new chair of the university's board of trustees , school officials announced Wednesday. Joseph R. Greco, Jr., CEO and chairman of Greco Gas Inc. and 1971 graduate of the school, will succeed Oxford Development Chief Anne Lewis, who chaired the board from 2011 to 2017.

