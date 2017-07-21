Penn State tuition, district cost drivers and free lunch for kids: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now, here are five things to know about education today:

1. TUITION DISCUSSION: Penn State is considering a 2.45 percent tuition increase . The university joins several other colleges including University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania's state-owned universities to raise tuition for the coming school year.

2. GRANT DEADLINE: The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Administration put out a reminder Thursday to first-time grant applicants planning to attend a community college during the 2017-18 academic year that the grant application deadline is Aug. 1

3. TEACHER RECOGNIZED: Fox Chapel Area School District teacher Alison Francis was among 10 first-place winners nationwide to be recognized in the Henry Ford Teacher Innovator Awards.

4. COST DRIVERS: PennLIVE reports that pensions, special education costs and long-term debt are among the cost drivers in Central Pennsylvania school districts that are seeing the largest tax increases this year.

5. FREE LUNCH: The Sewickley Valley YMCA offers free lunch to all youths ages 18 and under weekdays. Many schools also offer summer food programs operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Education Department.

