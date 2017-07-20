Fox Chapel teacher wins national award for STEM, literacy program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area School District teacher Alison Francis was among 10 first place winners nationwide to be recognized in the Henry Ford Teacher Innovator Awards.

Francis was the only teacher from Pennsylvania to be recognized. The Henry Ford Teacher Innovator Awards honors educators who inspire creativity, innovation and problem solving among students.

Francis is the facilitator of the district's Creativity and Literacy Program, a science, technology, engineering and math program that focuses on children ages 3 to 5. Children and parents attend the hour-long weekly sessions together, a key feature of the program, according to Francis.

“It's important for the kids, but it's also important for the guardians,” Francis said, explaining that the program is an opportunity for parents and guardians to learn how to further “anytime, anywhere” learning and get tips on how to have conversations about what their children learn in school outside the classroom.

Lessons include content related to science concepts like chemistry, sound, light and shadow. Students build literacy skills by having conversations and solving problems with their parents or guardians as they complete the lessons.

The program served 144 families during the 2016-17 school year.

Francis has been with the district about 10 years and previously worked as a kindergarten and preschool teacher.

“This is the best job that I've ever had,” Francis said, adding that the most rewarding part is seeing students and their families learning together.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer.