PHEAA grant deadline looms for college students

The first rule for prospective college students should always be don't overlook the possibility of free money.

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Administration put out a reminder Thursday to first-time grant applicants planning to attend a community college during the 2017-18 academic year that the grant application deadline is Aug. 1

Students could be eligible for need-based PHEAA grants up to $4,318 this year, provided they are enrolled at least half time and meet other eligibility requirements. But they must apply to PHEAA by Aug. 1 and include completed Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), as well as a State Grant Form (SGF), which collects additional information not requested on the federal application.

PHEAA officials said first-time applicants enrolled in a 2-year program of study at business school, trade or technical schools, hospital schools of nursing and community, junior or 4-year colleges or universities who are enrolled in a non-transferable program of study must also submit their applications by Aug. 1.

The state agency offers additional information on applying for assistance, reminders of financial aid deadlines, and videos offering tips and information pertaining to planning for higher education on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pheaa.aid .

