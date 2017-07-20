Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

PA Attorney General pushes for continued Title IX protections
Jamie Martines | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro talks to Tribune-Review editors and reporters at their office in Greensburg in April 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

State attorneys general are urging Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to preserve protections for survivors of sexual assault on college campuses.

Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro submitted a letter to DeVos signed by 19 other state attorneys general, all Democrats, on Wednesday.

"We're calling on Secretary DeVos to listen to law enforcement and trust survivors of sexual assault by keeping these protections in place and putting student safety first," Shapiro said in a statement .

"While we recognize that there is a great deal more that can be done to protect students and agree on the importance of ensuring that investigations are conducted fairly, a rushed, poorly-considered effort to roll back current polices sends precisely the wrong message to all students," the letter reads.

The Department of Education established guidance under the Obama administration that universities and colleges attempt to combat sexual assault on college campuses under Title IX, The Hill reports .

DeVos took meetings earlier this month with survivors of sexual assault as well as with groups representing students who say they were wrongly accused, a sign that she will soon roll back the Obama administration's guidance on sexual assault, reports Politico .

"There are some things that are working. There are many things that are not working well," DeVos said in a meeting with reporters last week following closed-door meetings about Title IX policy, according to Inside HigherEd . "We need to get this right."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.