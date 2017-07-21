President's Education Awards program recipients announced

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 1,200 schools in Pennsylvania are among the more than 30,000 schools across the country to have students receive the President's Education Award.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized Friday nearly 3 million elementary, middle and high school graduates for their educational accomplishments.

The students represent more than 30,000 public, private and military schools from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the outlying areas including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands.

Each year, eligible graduating students are selected by their school principal for recognition in two categories. The first category is the President's Award for Educational Excellence, which recognizes academic success in the classroom. To be eligible, students must meet requirements, including grade point average or school-set criteria and choice of state tests or teacher recommendations.

The second category is the President's Award for Educational Achievement, which recognizes students that show outstanding educational growth, improvement, commitment or intellectual development in their academic subjects but do not meet the criteria for the Educational Excellence Award. Its purpose is to encourage and reward students who give their best effort, often in the face of special obstacles. Criterion for this award is developed at each school.

Principals have sole discretion in choosing recipients based on eligibility. There is no limit on the number of awards, as long as students meet the criteria for each award set by the school.

Individual recognition is given by the President and the U.S. Secretary of Education, in partnership with the National Association of Elementary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The award includes a congratulatory letter to the student and certificate signed by the President, the Secretary and the school principal.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.