Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

Cyber charter expands presence in Western PA
Jamie Martines | Friday, July 21, 2017, 12:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Harrisburg-based Reach Cyber Charter School is expanding its physical presence in Western Pennsylvania with the appointment of a Pittsburgh-based assistant principal.

Nancy Wagner, who previously worked for ten years with Agora Cyber Charter School as a teacher, administrator and truancy prevention coordinator, will lead the middle school team of faculty at Reach for grades six through eight.

“Nancy represents Reach's physical presence in the western part of Pennsylvania and we look forward to welcoming more students from every corner of the state,” Jane Swan, principal of Reach Cyber Charter School, said in a statement.

Outside of her work with cyber charters, Wagner also has six years of experience as a middle school teacher and student-teacher supervisor. She received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and is currently completing her principal certification at Point Park University.

Reach is one of the state's newest cyber charter schools, completing its first school year in June 2017. The school served about 900 students across Pennsylvania in grades kindergarten through nine during the 2016-17 school year and will expand to include grades 10 and 11 this fall. Reach is a free, public charter school and was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in April 2016.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.