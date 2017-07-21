Cyber charter expands presence in Western PA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Harrisburg-based Reach Cyber Charter School is expanding its physical presence in Western Pennsylvania with the appointment of a Pittsburgh-based assistant principal.

Nancy Wagner, who previously worked for ten years with Agora Cyber Charter School as a teacher, administrator and truancy prevention coordinator, will lead the middle school team of faculty at Reach for grades six through eight.

“Nancy represents Reach's physical presence in the western part of Pennsylvania and we look forward to welcoming more students from every corner of the state,” Jane Swan, principal of Reach Cyber Charter School, said in a statement.

Outside of her work with cyber charters, Wagner also has six years of experience as a middle school teacher and student-teacher supervisor. She received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and is currently completing her principal certification at Point Park University.

Reach is one of the state's newest cyber charter schools, completing its first school year in June 2017. The school served about 900 students across Pennsylvania in grades kindergarten through nine during the 2016-17 school year and will expand to include grades 10 and 11 this fall. Reach is a free, public charter school and was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in April 2016.

