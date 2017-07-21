CCAC and its faculty union are a long way from a new contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Community College of Allegheny County and its faculty union probably won't sign off on a new contract by the time fall classes start, the union's leader told the Tribune-Review.

John Dziak, president of the American Federation of Teachers Local 2067, said the administration wants to require faculty to take on tasks in addition to teaching, such as addressing student retention and satisfaction assessments.

Administrators are disappointed in low engagement rates reported in student satisfaction surveys, Dziak said.

CCAC has 43,152 students on four campuses.

“The college position here is to find some way to mandate all of these other activities occur,” Dziak said. “From my standpoint, the faculty are already doing those things.”

The administration declined to comment, as it always does during negotiations, said Elizabeth Johnston, a CCAC spokeswoman.

Faculty are pushing to establish assessment criteria included in yearly operations for all programs, Dziak said.

The college is assessed every five years for renewal of CCAC's accreditation, which could be in jeopardy.

The administration is also proposing switching health care plans, which the union views as unfavorable, Dziak said.

Dziak said he does not anticipate a strike on the first day of classes Aug. 21.

The three-year contract expires Aug. 31.

The union made an offer for a contract extension in the fall, but the administration turned it down, Dziak said.

Faculty started fall classes without a contract in 2014, but one was approved in October.

“We were very close to settling at that time,” Dziak said. “I don't anticipate us being close at this time.”

The union is made up of about 305 full-time employees and 285 adjunct employees, Dziak said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.