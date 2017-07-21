Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

California U of Pa. says no lay-offs
Debra Erdley | Friday, July 21, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

No news is good news for professors at California University of Pennsylvania — at least this week.

Citing $7 million in savings by cutting cost and steadied enrollment, CalU officials on Friday rescinded a notice of possible layoffs in fall 2018. They said an analysis of new data suggested several low-enrollment programs may be eliminated, with faculty reassigned should that happen.

Moreover, early numbers suggest enrollment may be recovering at the Washington County school, which lost 20 percent of its student body between 2011 and 2016.

“Students are still being admitted, and enrollment totals won't be finalized until September. But a comprehensive enrollment management plan appears to be paying off, and administrators are cautiously optimistic as the fall semester approaches,” the school said in a press release.

Heeding the provisions of the faculty contract, the university sent out a letter in March warning of possible faculty layoffs next year.

“Now that we have completed our academic program analysis, we can remove that uncertainty and allow our faculty to focus wholeheartedly on what they do best — providing an exceptional educational experience for our students,” CalU President Geraldine Jones said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

