Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

Wolf names education association leader to cabinet
Debra Erdley | Friday, July 21, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday nominated the head of the Pennsylvania State Education Association to be the next state Secretary of Labor and Industry.

The nomination of Jerry Oleksiak, a teacher from Eastern Pennsylvania who leads the PSEA's 180,000 members, is subject to state Senate approval.

If approved, the president of the state's largest professional organization will leave PSEA on Sept. 2 to replace Sec. Kathy Manderino. Wolf has appointed Manderino , a Mon Valley native and former state lawmaker, to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The governor said Oleksiak's career in the classroom and with the PSEA made him well-suited for the cabinet post.

“Throughout his 32 years in the classroom and as a voice for hundreds of thousands of workers across Pennsylvania, Jerry has been dedicated to improving education and training and the support of family-sustaining jobs,” Wolf said. “I am confident that Jerry can lead the Department of Labor and Industry to build on our improving business climate to encourage companies to locate and expand in Pennsylvania and to provide apprenticeships and other job training programs so workers have the skills to succeed in the 21st century economy.”

Oleksiak spent three decades in an classroom, primarily dedicated to educating special-needs students, before assuming leadership of the public education organization known for across the state for its political clout.

PSEA Vice President Dolores McCracken called Oleksiak an outstanding leader.

“Everything Jerry has done in his life has been centered around helping kids, protecting working people and fighting to make sure that everyone — regardless of where they live, what they do or what they look like — has a fair shake in life,” she said. “That's why Jerry is so well-suited to serve as secretary of Labor and Industry.”

Oleksiak received his master's degree in education as well as a bachelor's degree in international relations and a teaching certificate in social studies from St. Joseph's University.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.