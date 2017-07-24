Small libraries struggling, transgender policy scrapped & Penn State tuition goes up: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Almost a month into the 2017-18 budget, which became law without Gov. Tom Wolf's signature , the state lacks a plan to pay for the $32 billion package. Or at least $2 billion of it, anyway.

The state House failed to make much progress during a rare Saturday session, reports Emily Previti of Keystone Crossroads/WITF-FM . The state Senate is set to head back to Harrisburg this week, with options such as legalizing video gaming, taxing natural gas usage and borrowing to balance the budget up for discussion, reports KYW Newsradio's Tony Romeo .

The ongoing stalemate pretty much can be summed up in a Bugs Bunny cartoon clip, courtesy PennLive's John Micek .

In need of a mid-Monday mind break that doesn't involve the likes of political gridlock or Russia ? Two words: baby flamingos . The Trib's Andrew Russell gives you a sneak peek at three of the National Aviary's five flamingo chicks via this video .

VIDEO: New baby flamingos running around at the National Aviary https://t.co/7jNOka6kZk pic.twitter.com/MwWDUxnpch — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) July 21, 2017

Related: Coolio the northern elephant seal made a splash at The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, and Snooty — the world's oldest living manatee in captivity, and possibly the world — died in an underwater accident at an aquarium in Brandenton, Fla. He was 69.

You can read the details of our press release on the passing of Snooty at the link:... https://t.co/ZTpgxB3sdg — South Florida Museum (@SouthFLMuseum) July 23, 2017

At 2pm today (July 24) on Facebook Live we will be broadcasting a press conference with additional information on the loss of Snooty. — South Florida Museum (@SouthFLMuseum) July 24, 2017

Now, onto your daily dose of education news from around the region, state and nation.

Here are five things to know today:

1). TRANSGENDER POLICY OVERTURNED: Three transgender high school students who sued the Pine-Richland School District last year have succeeded in convincing the school board to agree to a settlement and nix its controversial bathroom policy , which a federal judge agreed was likely causing harm to students.

Stay tuned to TribLIVE.com for more details on the settlement once filed in court, which attorneys tell me should happen in the next few days. Learn more about the experience of one of the students who sued, Juliet Evancho, when she appears alongside international superstar singing sensation and sister Jackie Evancho in a one-hour special — "Growing Up Evancho" — set to air on TLC Aug. 9.

Related: In New Jersey, Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation Friday to give guidance to public schools about policies for transgender students. The guidance includes blocking schools from forcing the students to use bathrooms that conflict with their gender identities, Philly.com reports.

2). SUPPORTING MINORITIES IN STEM: Of some three million engineers employed in the U.S. last year, about 5.6 percent were black, federal data show. The National Society of Black Engineers is working to more than double the number of black students who earn engineering bachelor's degrees by 2025.

A summer camp held for the first time in Pittsburgh at Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School aims to help close the gap, the Trib's Jamie Martines reports . Not only does the effort aim to expose more minority children to the fields of STEM — that education buzz word short for science, technology, engineering and math — but "it exposes them to another way of thinking."

Related: Education nonprofit BEST Robotics announced it will relocate its headquarters from Texas to Pittsburgh — a move that will bring free STEM education and robotics competition to middle and high school's in the region, the Trib's Aaron Aupperlee reports .

3). SMALL LIBRARIES STRUGGLING: The majority of Pennsylvania's libraries are considered small (as opposed to larger operations such as the Carnegie and Allegheny County library systems), and many of the smallest facilities are struggling to function. The Trib's Joe Napsha takes a look at challenges confronting small libraries in Westmoreland County and what officials are doing to adjust to declining money and volunteers.

To keep local libraries open, volunteers are a necessity, not a luxury--via @jnapsha #library https://t.co/qnDTWfuwR2 — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) July 24, 2017

4). PENN STATE TUITION UP: Penn State raised tuition by 2.35 to 3.85 percent for the coming school year — which means a maximum of $232 more a year for residents and $605 a year for non-residents. Six trustees opposed the tuition increases and urged the university to mobilize alumni and advocates to rally for more money from the state: "We are the biggest economic driver in the state," trustee Rob Tribeck said. "The best dollar the state can invest is in this university."

5). HIGHER ED CONTRACT UPDATES: While Community College of Allegheny County officials squabble with faculty union reps over adding mandates to their contracts , California University of Pennsylvania's faculty members received welcome news Friday about their job security. Cal U rescinded a warning that it might have to lay off employees this fall, citing $7 million in savings by cutting costs and stabilizing enrollment, the Trib's Debra Erdley reports .

***EXTRA CREDIT: Military members and their families can register for free backpacks filled with school supplies, with a distribution set for 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Pittsburgh Area Commissary in Moon, the Trib's Brian Bowling reports .

