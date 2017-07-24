Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

Pittsburgh student goes for gold in Rio
Jamie Martines | Monday, July 24, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Tim Kaulen Carnegie Mellon University
Team U.S.A. trains at the Mathematical Association of America's Mathematical Olympiad Summer Program in June 2017 on the Carnegie Mellon University campus.
Courtesy of Mathematical Association of America
Team U.S.A. celebrates with their medals at the closing ceremony of the International Mathematical Olympiad on June 22 in Rio de Janeiro.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Local high school student Andrew Gu took home a gold medal for Team U.S.A. this week at the 58th annual International Mathematical Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro.

Gu is a rising senior at Allderice High School in the Pittsburgh School District, and one of six students on the U.S. Team. Gu took home an individual gold medal, placing 30th out of more than 600 students from around the world who competed in the competition.

His individual score helped Team U.S.A. place fourth out of 110 competing countries.

Teammates include Ankan Bhattacharya, Zachary Chroman, Vincent Huang, James Lin and Junyao Peng.

All six students placed in the top 103 competitors. The team took home three gold and three silver medals in total.

Lin, of Massachusetts, placed sixth overall.

Students qualify for the International Mathematical Olympiad team by participating in competitions through the Mathematical Association of America (MAA).

The team was coached by Po-Shen Loh, professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University, and deputy coach Brian Lawrence, a graduate student at Stanford University.

Loh became coach three years ago, according to CBS News. At the time, the country's last win was in 1994. Since Loh took over, Team U.S.A. has won first place in the international competition in 2015 and 2016.

"We are very proud to be among the top five scoring teams again this year, highlighting our country's consistent mathematical talent and problem-solving capabilities among our high school students," Michael Pearson, executive director of the Mathematical Association of America, said in a statement. "This shows the strength of the MAA American Mathematics Competitions to build the problem-solving skills that students will use in the future to positively impact society."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

