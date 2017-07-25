Trump riles Boy Scout parents, 'Forever G.I.' bill advances & Pa. needs more teachers: 5 things to know today

Happy Tuesday, education watchers.

This morning, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was scheduled to join Ivanka Trump at a summer reading initiative event inside the Spark!Lab at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington. The White House billed the event as focused on "getting girls excited about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)" ­— surely promising to be a less controversial showing than President Trump's stop at the Boy Scouts' jamboree last night, even though STEM advocates have slammed Trump's proposed education budget over cuts to STEM-related initiatives. More on Trump's controversial Boy Scout speech below.

1). BOY, OH, BOY SCOUTS: President Trump made some parents uncomfortable and others outright angry when he broke decades of presidential tradition by using a speech to some 35,000 Boy Scouts as a political platform — minutes after saying, during, the same speech, that he didn't want to discuss politics ("Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts, right?").

Trump, to kids at Scout jamboree: "Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts?" https://t.co/Rz5Tko7WW8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 24, 2017

The Boy Scouts of America are now booing Hillary Clinton as President Trump recounts his Michigan strategy and the election results. — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) July 24, 2017

During the 35-minute remarks at the Jamboree of the Boy Scouts of America in West Virginia, Trump proceeded to criticize Hillary Clinton, threaten to fire his health and human services secretary, pledged to kill Obamacare and boasted about his strategy to win the electoral college. He also criticized journalists and made a point to state that President Obama did not attend a Jamboree, before telling the scouts that America "could use some more loyalty" and leading the scouts in a chant, "U.S.A.! U.S.A.!"

Read the full transcript of Trump's remarks for yourself via Time.com.

This makes me feel marginally better. Boy Scouts of America distances itself from partisan politics https://t.co/chxWBrrZ0p — liveoak1212 (@confettios1) July 25, 2017

2) G.I. BILL ADVANCES: Legislation dubbed the "Forever GI Bill" to bolster education benefits for military members cleared the House Monday and now awaits action in the Senate. The Harry W. Colmery Veterans Education Assistance Act of 2017 would make major changes, including "eliminating a requirement that veterans use their benefits within 15 years of active-duty service and expanding benefits for reservists, Purple Heart recipients and surviving dependents," the Military Times reports . The bill would also assist veterans affected by school closures and provide more funding to veterans seeking degrees in STEM fields.

I was proud to vote yes on the Forever GI Bill last night -- important to support our servicemembers & veterans. https://t.co/PA4VfJXmP3 — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) July 25, 2017

3) TEACHER SHORTAGE: Pennsylvania has a teacher shortage severely hampering areas such as Harrisburg School District, which is boosting teacher recruitment efforts for the first time in recent history, reports Wallace McKelvey of PennLive.com . In Western Pennsylvania, the shortage appears to be most evident in Pittsburgh Public Schools, which is listed as under "emergency permit" status with a shortage of 72 positions. The state's largest school district, Philadelphia City Schools, reports needing to fill 255 teaching positions. View the full list of Pa. districts with the most severe teacher shortages here .

4). CLOSING SCHOOL FOR SAVINGS: Mirroring trends around the state, the Greater Johnstown School District is closing a middle school as the area's population declines. The closure is expected to save the district around $1 million per year, reports The Tribune-Democrat .

5). PITTSBURGH MATHLETE GOES FOR GOLD: Andrew Gu, a student at Pittsburgh's Allderdice High School, took home a gold medal for Team U.S.A. this week at the 58th annual International Mathematical Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, the Trib's Jamie Martines reports . Gu was one of six students on the U.S. Team. Gu took home an individual gold medal, placing 30th out of more than 600 students from around the world who competed in the competition.

