Lead risks in Pittsburgh's water, kids who can't wear jeans & Pa. budget stalemate: 5 things to know today

In case you missed it, President Trump rallied supporters Tuesday night in Youngstown, Ohio, as he called for a nationwide crackdown on sanctuary cities and promised to bring back the region's coal mines and coal jobs (which, by the way, aren't growing at quite the pace Trump seems to be boasting about).

“They're all coming back,” Trump told the Youngstown crowd to a thunderous applause.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign slogan is proving to have lasting power in the region — and, apparently, purposes beyond presidential politics. A 35-year-old man concerned about the challenges burdening the Penn Hills School District has designed T-shirts calling to “Make Penn Hills Great Again.” Separately, a pair of residents in the Woodland Hills School District just last week distributed blue rubber bracelets with the statement, “Make Woodland Hills Great Again.”

1). LEAD IN WATER WARNING: Pittsburgh shouldn't downplay the dangers of lead in its water, according to Marc Edwards, the Virginia Tech water quality expert who helped to expose the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Mich. He joined Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner Tuesday at a news conference, during which he warned that local lead levels could be “significantly contributing to the blood lead burden of pregnant women and children of all ages,” the Trib's Theresa Clift reports .

Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker said she still believes paint to be a greater concern because of the county's aging housing stock, but she advised anyone with concerns to flush their lines by letting the water run for about a minute before use and/or get a lead filter (too bad for Pittsburghers, after more than 10,000 takers, the city stopped accepting requests for free filters last month).

Related: Pittsburgh City Council unanimously approved legislation Tuesday to allow the city to begin replacing private homeowner service lines tainted by lead, the Trib's Bob Bauder reports . The city further will require property owners to test and disclose lead level results when selling homes built before 1970.

2). ED TECH STARTUP SUCCESS: The Pittsburgh language-learning startup Duolingo just secured $25 million more in funding and expects to double its workforce, from 80 to 150 employees by late 2018, the Trib's Aaron Aupperlee reports . The East Liberty-based company, which teaches more than two dozen languages through flash cards, sentence translations and games, offers courses in more than two dozen languages ­— from Swahili to Ukrainian the High Valyrian, the fictitious language developed for HBO's Game of Thrones. Duolingo is among Pennsylvania's most successful fledgling tech companies, now valued at more than $700 million. The company further claims to be the most-downloaded education app at more than 200 million users — about 128 million users behind Twitter.

3). STATE BUDGET STALEMATE: Pretty soon, Pennsylvania won't be able to pay its bills if Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers don't reach consensus, state Treasurer Joe Torsella said Tuesday at a Tribune-Review editorial board meeting in Greensburg . The 2017-18 budget became law nearly a month ago without Wolf's signature, but lawmakers have yet to agree on how to pay for the $32 billion spending plan.

The Senate was set to return to session today, in hopes of negotiating how to patch a roughly $2 billion budget gap without relying only on borrowing. Among options on the table: expanding gambling, increasing the tax on Marcellus shale operations and eliminating the sales tax exemption for basic cable services.

They also could take up the proposed school code — which includes a slew of items proponents are trying to fold into the omnibus bill in hopes of expediting passage and dodging a veto from Wolf.

4). LET THEM WEAR JEANS: The Erie School District, which serves over 11,000 students, has decided to alter its dress code to allow its 2,800 high school students to wear jeans. The change was spurred from the large number of Erie High School students taking shop classes, Ed Palattella reports for GoErie.com . Alas, the district's elementary and middle school students will have to wait until high school to rock their favorite denim. Their dress code of solid color pants and skirts still stands.

Related: Erie's school board also agreed this week to adding before-school programs starting at 7:40 a.m. for elementary school students. The district made elementary school start times later in order to reconfigure bus routes for the high school and serve more students in response to components of its financial recovery plan.

5). ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AS TEACHING TOOL: As tech big wigs debate whether artificial intelligence could one day pose a threat to humans, Venture Beat outlines “14 ways A.I. will impact the education sector.” The technology could mean less grading for teachers but more work for parents, for instance, as well as improved children's health and a shift in who pays for schooling, the authors suggest.

